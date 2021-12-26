Soccer-Leeds v Aston Villa Premier League game called off due to COVID
Leeds United's home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad, the league said on Sunday.
"The postponement is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match," the league said in a statement.
