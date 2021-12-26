Palace manager Vieira tests positive, game at Spurs is on
Crystal Palace had its request for Sundays game at Tottenham to be postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club rejected by the Premier League.Palace hasnt disclosed the number of players who tested positive.
Palace hasn't disclosed the number of players who tested positive. The league will have considered that Palace had enough players to fulfil the fixture in north London.
But Palace will be without manager Patrick Vieira who has started self-isolating for at least a week after the club said Sunday that he tested positive. The game at Tottenham is one of six Premier League fixtures on the Boxing Day program.
Three matches were postponed due to coronavirus infections across squads: Burnley vs. Everton, Liverpool vs. Leeds and Wolverhampton vs. Watford.
The Premier League has called off 13 matches because of coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.
