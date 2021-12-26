Left Menu

Premier League: Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira tests COVID positive

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested COVID-19 positive, the club confirmed ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:32 IST
Patrick Vieira (Photo: Crystal Palace) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested COVID-19 positive, the club confirmed ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday. Patrick Vieira is currently self-isolating after returning a positive test for the virus and will be absent from the touchline match against Spurs. Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for Sunday's match.

"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs. Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today's match," Crystal Palace in a statement said. Crystal Palace have scored seven goals in their last three Premier League London derbies, as many as in their previous 10 such matches combined. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with London sides (W1 D3), last having a longer such run without defeat in the top flight between April-November 1990 (7 matches).

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last 14 league matches on Boxing Day (W11 D3) since a 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth in 2003/04. It's the longest ongoing unbeaten run on this day by any side within the top four tiers of English football. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

