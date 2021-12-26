I-League: All-Indian Sudeva Delhi FC open campaign against high-flying Mohammedan

Mohammedan SC and Sudeva Delhi FC lock horns to open their campaigns in the 2021-22 Hero I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Monday. It's been a fantastic year for the Black Panthers so far with their Durand Cup final appearance followed by a first CFL title win in 40 years. However, head coach Andrey Chernyshov stated that the I-League will be a different ball game. The Russian couldn't hide his excitement for the start of the tournament.

"We've waited for this game for four months. The first game is always special. We'll take one game at a time in the league. There are many teams who are favourites to win the trophy," said Chernyshov as per the I-League website. The Black Panthers have signed former Gokulam Kerala striker, Marcus Joseph, known for his clinical finishing.

"I want to do the best for the team and win the trophy. Without them I can't score goals," said the Trinidadian and Tobagonian. Mohammedan have a host of formidable foreigners, but coach Chernyshov has full faith in the Indians as well. "The nationality or passport of the players don't matter. What matters is the quality, which we have plenty of."

Sudeva Delhi had a competitive debut season in 2020-21, finishing eighth with an all-Indian line-up. The capital side have once again opted to compete with their domestic contingent under new head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo this season. With that in mind, he admits there is a pressure of relegation but believes his squad is confident and they can have a good season. "We've had a great pre-season since August, played a few friendlies against I-League opposition, and are training well. The boys are gelling well as a team," said Wadoo.

Sudeva Delhi captain Vanlalzuidika said, "We are only focusing on tomorrow and have a plan ready. We're all very young and going forward with the coach's advice." Speaking about the opposition, coach Wadoo acknowledged his respect for Mohammedan. "They are a huge club with a great legacy, great players and coach who won the CFL this year. However, we aren't bothered about how they play, but on how we do tomorrow." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)