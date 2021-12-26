Left Menu

Soccer-Thailand to face Indonesia in Suzuki Cup final

Thailand will be appearing in the final for the ninth time, facing an Indonesia side looking to claim the country's first title since the competition was created in 1996. Shin Tae-yong's side reached the final after seeing off Singapore in a drama-filled second leg of their semi-final on Saturday, advancing 5-3 on aggregate following a 4-2 victory in extra-time in the second leg.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:15 IST
Soccer-Thailand to face Indonesia in Suzuki Cup final

Five-times champions Thailand will take on Indonesia in the Suzuki Cup final next week after Mano Polking's side drew 0-0 with Southeast Asian title holders Vietnam on Sunday to advance with a 2-0 aggregate victory. The Thais had claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg courtesy of two goals from Chanathip Songkrasin and Park Hang-seo's side were unable to overturn the deficit at the Singapore National Stadium.

Ho Tan Tai went closest to pulling one back for the Vietnamese three minutes before the interval when he headed Nguyen Quang Hai's inswinging corner narrowly wide. Thailand will be appearing in the final for the ninth time, facing an Indonesia side looking to claim the country's first title since the competition was created in 1996.

Shin Tae-yong's side reached the final after seeing off Singapore in a drama-filled second leg of their semi-final on Saturday, advancing 5-3 on aggregate following a 4-2 victory in extra-time in the second leg. Indonesia have played in five finals and the clash with Thailand is a rematch of the 2016 decider, which the Thais won 3-2 on aggregate.

The first leg will be played on Dec. 29 and the second leg three days later. The competition is being played in a biosecure bubble in Singapore to reduce travel as a result of restrictions around the region due to COVID-19.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021