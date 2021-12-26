Left Menu

SA vs Ind, 1st Test: KL Rahul's unbeaten ton helps visitors dominate (Stumps, Day 1)

KL Rahul's unbeaten century helped Team India reach a dominating position on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:04 IST
SA vs Ind, 1st Test: KL Rahul's unbeaten ton helps visitors dominate (Stumps, Day 1)
KL Rahul (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KL Rahul's unbeaten century helped Team India reach a dominating position on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday. At Stumps on Day 1, India's score read 272/3 with KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*)unbeaten at the crease. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Resuming their third session at 157/2, the duo of Virat and Rahul played steady innings and kept on scoring runs from both ends. Unfortunately, Virat failed to leave a mark in the match as he got dismissed on 35 by Ngidi, with Men in Blue's score read 199/3. It was later Rahane, who joined Rahul and brought some momentum in the game. Their partnership kept the scoreboard moving for India.

Earlier, Ngidi had dismissed Mayank Agarwal on 60 and Cheteshwar Pujara for a golden duck. During the first session, the hosts' bowlers failed to make early inroads as they barely produced a chance in the first session. They bowled all kinds of lengths in the first session but none had any impact on visitors' openers. Apart from Kagiso Rabada, no other bowler threatened the opening partnership of India. With a 50-plus opening partnership, this was India's first fifty-plus opening stand in SA since December 2010 (Sehwag and Gambhir). Visitors' had no 50-plus opening partnership in any of the Tests on their last two tours of South Africa.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Kohli would look to create history on the Proteas turf. Brief Scores: India 272/3 (KL Rahul 122*, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 3-45) vs South Africa. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021