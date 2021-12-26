Left Menu

Soccer-Even at 4-0 up we were not in control, says City's Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said he could see Leicester City's spirited comeback coming before his team closed out a 6-3 victory in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Chasing a ninth successive league win, City raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes at the Etihad Stadium as they looked set to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table in style.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:45 IST
Soccer-Even at 4-0 up we were not in control, says City's Guardiola
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said he could see Leicester City's spirited comeback coming before his team closed out a 6-3 victory in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Chasing a ninth successive league win, City raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes at the Etihad Stadium as they looked set to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table in style. However, goals from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho dragged Leicester back into the contest, before the hosts added two more down the other end to get over the line.

"We were not in control at 4-0," Guardiola said. "Every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third, even in the first half. The result was in control, but not the game, so it was not a shock to see them come back into the match. "They changed the shape and sat deep, waiting for situations to happen. Football is very unpredictable.

"We lost too many easy balls. They had the quality to take advantage of our mistakes in these positions. We struggled when we lost the ball. In general the game was really good, especially in the first half." Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers shared the sentiment, and hopes that the second-half display can be something for his 10th-placed side to build on after a disappointing campaign so far.

"The scoreline did not reflect the game. They had nine shots but we had eight shots in the first half and we still found ourselves in a tough position," Rodgers said. "We challenged ourselves to win the second half. We had to show our character and personality. We could have easily just capitulated at 4-0 down to the champions after all the issues that we have had, but we showed incredible spirit and played some great football.

"We have to think of the process now. It was a big ask away to the champions here, with them having a extra week to prepare and the players took the challenge on and I am so proud of them for doing that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021