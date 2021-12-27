Cricket-England cleared to resume third test after COVID scare

Left Menu

Just over an hour before the 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT) start of play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the team issued a statement saying players and management were waiting for test results at the hotel. Some 20 minutes later, the team were given the green light to head to the MCG.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2021 04:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 04:26 IST
England's cricket team were cleared to play day two of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after getting COVID-19 tests in the wake of a team family member testing positive. Just over an hour before the 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT) start of play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the team issued a statement saying players and management were waiting for test results at the hotel.

Some 20 minutes later, the team were given the green light to head to the MCG. "The England team have been given the all clear to travel to the MCG and we are about to set off from the team hotel," the team said in a statement.

Australia will resume on 61 for one in reply to England's first innings 185. It was unclear whether the start would be delayed.

Australia lead the series 2-0 and can retain the Ashes with a draw in Melbourne. Australia captain Pat Cummins was forced to miss the second test in Adelaide and isolate for a week after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Australian authorities are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

