Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arsenal cement top four spot with 5-0 win at Norwich

Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 win at hapless bottom side Norwich City on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka's double helping them to secure the victory as they consolidated fourth place in the Premier League. Saka opened the scoring early on before Kieran Tierney added another goal just before the break. The England forward got his brace midway through the second half, while Alexandre Lacazette, with a penalty, and Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up the victory.

Soccer-Leaders City hit six in Boxing Day goal feast

Manchester City led the way in a bumper Boxing Day goal feast in the Premier League on Sunday with a 6-3 win over Leicester City sending them six points clear at the top of the standings. The opening five games of the COVID-19 impacted festive programme delivered 26 goals with Arsenal romping to a 5-0 win away to bottom club Norwich City and Chelsea enjoying a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Bills WR Cole Beasley racks up $100K in fines over COVID violations

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has accumulated about $100,000 in fines for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols this season, ESPN reported Sunday. One of the fines, for $14,600, was assessed in August when NFL officials were at the Bills' training facility and spotted Beasley not wearing a mask.

NHL-Dallas Stars add five to COVID-19 protocol as teams return to practice

The Dallas Stars placed five players in COVID-19 protocol, while the Buffalo Sabres did the same for head coach Don Granato and two of its players, as National Hockey League (NHL) teams returned to practice on Sunday after an extended holiday break. The NHL's holiday break started early last week as COVID-19 cases rose. On Friday it postponed Monday's 14-game schedule to give teams more time to test players and staff and assess their ability to compete.

Soccer-Arsenal v Wolves Premier League game postponed due to COVID-19

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League match at Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Wolves squad, the league announced on Sunday. A total of 15 Premier League games have been postponed this month due to COVID-19, but the league said it intended to continue the fixture schedule where safely possible.

Hawks' COVID list swells to 10 with 2 additions

The Atlanta Hawks have 10 players in COVID-19 protocols, with ESPN reporting the additions Sunday of forwards John Collins and Jalen Johnson. Collins, 24, played 33 minutes in Saturday's 101-87 loss to the New York Knicks, posting 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

NBA, players discuss adding in-season tournament

The NBA and the players union are discussing making an in-season tournament part of the annual league calendar -- an addition that could shorten the league season by four games, ESPN reported Sunday. If the league and the National Basketball Players Association come to an agreement, the tournament could be added to the league calendar as early as the 2022-23 season, per the report.

COVID questions affect Chiefs-Steelers matchup, but Tyreek Hill will play

Fortunately for the Chiefs, at least one of their pair of 1,000-yard receivers added to the list this week, Tyreek Hill, has been cleared to play. Tight end Travis Kelce, the other one, failed to clear protocols Sunday and will not suit up when the Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1). The Chiefs are listed as 10-point favorites in an important game for AFC playoff positioning.

Soccer-Southampton edge West Ham in Boxing Day thriller

James Ward-Prowse scored one and created another as Southampton dug deep to earn a much-needed 3-2 win over West Ham United in a pulsating Premier League game at the London Stadium on Sunday. The victory was Southampton's first in the league since Nov. 5, while defeat for West Ham continued their patchy run of form after a fine start to the season, with just one win in their last seven league games.

Soccer-Man City survive Leicester fightback to secure ninth successive win

Manchester City survived a spirited Leicester City fightback to earn a thrilling 6-3 victory on Sunday, a ninth Premier League win in a row moving them six points clear the top of the standings. With second-placed Liverpool not in action after their clash with Leeds United was postponed due to COVID-19 cases at the Yorkshire club, City appeared out of sight midway through the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)