Ashes, 3rd Test: Anderson, Wood lead England's fightback (Lunch, Day 2)

James Anderson and Mark Wood struck in the opening session to lead England's fightback on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 07:47 IST
England in action against Australia (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

James Anderson and Mark Wood struck in the opening session to lead England's fightback on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. At lunch, Australia's score reads 131/4-- still trailing by 54 runs. Marcus Harris (48*) and Travis Head (11*) are at the crease for the hosts.

Resuming Day 2 at 61/1, overnight batters Marcus Harris and Nathan Lyon added 15 more runs to the total before the latter was scalped by Ollie Robinson. Centurion from the previous Test, Marnus Labuschagne (1) also failed to leave a mark with the bat. Labuschagne was sent back to the pavilion by Mark Wood and Australia was reduced to 84/3 in the 25th over. Vice-captain Steve Smith then came out to the crease and along with Harris, he added 26 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, veteran Anderson ended the stay of Smith (16) at the crease. In the end, Travis Head and Harris ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before the lunch break. On Day 1, Australia had bowled out England for 185 with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking three wickets each.

Brief Scores: England 185; Australia 131/4 (Marcus Harris 48,* David Warner 38; James Anderson 2-22). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

