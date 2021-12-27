Left Menu

COVID-19: Premier League clash between Arsenal, Wolves postponed

Arsenal's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, due to be played on Tuesday, has been postponed.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-12-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 08:13 IST
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, due to be played on Tuesday, has been postponed. "The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolves do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club," read an official statement.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans," it added. On Sunday, Leeds United's home match against Aston Villa on Tuesday was also called off.

"The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games," the statement further read. The Premier League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority.

The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

