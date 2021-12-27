Left Menu

Lukaku ends goal drought in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Aston Villa

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 27-12-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 09:41 IST
Lukaku ends goal drought in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Aston Villa
Chelsea's Jorginho Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jorginho scored two penalties and Romelu Lukaku netted his first Premier League goal since September to lead Chelsea's comeback for a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Lukaku's first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury and the striker hadn't scored in the league since last facing Villa 106 days earlier.

After drawing its last two games, Chelsea avoided losing further ground on Manchester City, staying six points behind first place.

There was a huge slice of fortune for Villa's goal in the 28th minute on Sunday when Chelsea defender Reece James rose to clear Matt Targett's left-wing cross but only succeeded in diverting it over his own goalkeeper — Edouard Mendy.

Villa gifted Chelsea a way back six minutes later when Matty Cash recklessly dived in on Callum Hudson-Odoi in the penalty area and Jorginho stepped up to convert from the spot.

Chelsea replaced Trevoh Chalobah with Lukaku at halftime and his presence rattled Villa immediately.

Lukaku's Premier League drought ended in the 56th. Hudson-Odoi's cross found Lukaku drifting in ahead of a dozing Tyrone Mings and he glanced in from seven yards (meters).

It was Lukaku who made the telling impact once again in stoppage time. Ezri Konsa brought him down and Jorginho netted again from the spot.

Villa, which stayed in 10th place, was without manager Steven Gerrard who is isolated with coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021