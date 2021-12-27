Left Menu

Leeds, Wolves COVID outbreaks lead to more EPL postponements

Wolverhampton also wont now play at Arsenal on Tuesday, with Wolverhampton having already been prevented from hosting Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players.The Premier League has now called off 15 matches because of coronavirus issues in 2 12 weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.But Crystal Palace had its request rejected for Sundays game at Tottenham to be postponed.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-12-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 09:50 IST
Leeds, Wolves COVID outbreaks lead to more EPL postponements
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leeds and Wolverhampton have secured Premier League approval for further matches to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks in squads.

Leeds' home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been called off, having already had Sunday's match at Liverpool postponed. Wolverhampton also won't now play at Arsenal on Tuesday, with Wolverhampton having already been prevented from hosting Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players.

The Premier League has now called off 15 matches because of coronavirus issues in 2 1/2 weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are an unvaccinated and close contact of a COVID-19 case.

But Crystal Palace had its request rejected for Sunday's game at Tottenham to be postponed. The league will have considered that Palace had enough players to fulfill the fixture which the south London club lost 3-0.

Palace was without manager Patrick Vieira who has started self-isolating for at least a week after contracting COVID-19.

The game at Tottenham is one of six Premier League fixtures on the Boxing Day program. Aston Villa announced Saturday that manager Steven Gerrard had tested positive for the coronavirus so he was absent from the game against Chelsea.

Three matches were postponed due to coronavirus infections across squads: Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds, and Wolverhampton vs Watford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021