Ashes, 3rd Test: Anderson strikes again but Australia take lead (Tea, Day 2)

James Anderson struck once again but Australia managed to take lead against England in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:22 IST
James Anderson in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

James Anderson struck once again but Australia managed to take lead against England in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. At the tea break, Australia's score read 200/6 -- leading England by 15 runs. Cameron Green (12*) and Alex Carey (9*) are unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 131/4, Marcus Harris and Travis Head added 40 more runs to the total before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. Head scored 27 from 48 balls with the help of two boundaries. Nine runs later, Marcus Harris perished off the bowling of James Anderson and Australia was reduced to 180/6, still trailing by five runs. Anderson dismissed Harris, picking his third wicket of the innings.

In the end, Cameron Green and Alex Carey ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before the tea interval. Brief Scores: England 185; Australia 200/6 (Marcus Harris 76, David Warner 38; James Anderson 3-24). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

