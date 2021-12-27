Ashes: Cricket Australia CEO talks about positive COVID-19 cases in England camp

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley on Monday spoke about the four positive COVID-19 cases in England's camp and reiterated the safety protocols that are present for the ongoing Ashes. England players were cleared for Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test after they returned negative rapid antigen tests.

Cricket Australia on Monday had confirmed that two members of the England Cricket Team's support staff and two of their family members have tested COVID-19 positive during the Rapid Antigen Test. "They'll go undergo PCR tests. We'll work on the basis of all the available information that we have. But certainly the medical advisers, on the basis of this morning's precaution, they felt it appropriate to continue with the match," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hockley as saying.

"No, I don't think so. I think we've shown that we've got great confidence in the protocols. There are increasing case numbers in New South Wales and in Sydney. We've got an exclusive property for the playing group. We are flying there by charter. This is something that we're all having to live with. So again, we're just extremely appreciative to the medical staff, both squads, both sets of playing groups for adhering to the protocols which are designed to keep everybody safe," he added. The England Cricket team will also have PCR tests on Monday evening, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout the play. Both playing squads remain unchanged so far for the ongoing third Test. (ANI)