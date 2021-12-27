Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs making progress but Conte still has a 'big job' on his hands

Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min scored as Spurs beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Sunday, with the London side looking more settled under Conte, who took over in November after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after a poor run of form. When asked if Spurs were building momentum in a similar fashion to his title-winning Chelsea team, Conte said: "No, I think it's different.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:04 IST
Soccer-Spurs making progress but Conte still has a 'big job' on his hands

Tottenham Hotspur have stretched their unbeaten Premier League run under new manager Antonio Conte to six games and moved up to fifth but the Italian is reluctant to make any comparisons with the Chelsea side he guided to the 2016-17 Premier League title. Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min scored as Spurs beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Sunday, with the London side looking more settled under Conte, who took over in November after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after a poor run of form.

When asked if Spurs were building momentum in a similar fashion to his title-winning Chelsea team, Conte said: "No, I think it's different. "I don't like to compare different situations. I remember very well I started the season (2016-17) and when you start the season you have the possibility to work with your players and to also make decisions about your players. This is different."

While there are signs of improvement, Conte said they are far from the finished article. "For sure we have to continue to improve, to exploit the confidence that is going to improve us. We know very well, I know very well, we have a big job to do.

"It's good to get three points, to score three goals with your three strikers. It's good to keep another clean sheet." Tottenham are on 29 points, six behind Arsenal in fourth but having played three games fewer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021