Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

The match was pushed back just hours before kick-off and the Mariners' game against Macarthur FC on Dec. 31 is also in doubt. "Central Coast Mariners can unfortunately confirm a number of players have tested positive to COVID-19 and are currently in isolation," Mariners said in a statement https://ccmariners.com.au/news/game-postponed-central-coast-mariners-v-wellington-phoenix.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:22 IST
Central Coast Mariners said Monday's A-League game against Wellington Phoenix had been postponed after a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19. The match was pushed back just hours before kick-off and the Mariners' game against Macarthur FC on Dec. 31 is also in doubt.

"Central Coast Mariners can unfortunately confirm a number of players have tested positive to COVID-19 and are currently in isolation," Mariners said in a statement https://ccmariners.com.au/news/game-postponed-central-coast-mariners-v-wellington-phoenix. "The safety of our players, officials and spectators is our primary concern and we are working closely with A-Leagues and New South Wales (NSW) Health to enact league protocol and to limit any potential spread of the virus.

"A decision around the Mariners' New Year's Eve fixture with Macarthur FC will be made in due course." Perth Glory have had four matches pushed back to 2022 after their squad were forced to quarantine following a positive test, while Melbourne City had a game postponed last week after six players tested positive.

