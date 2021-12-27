Left Menu

World number five Andrey Rublev tests COVID positive ahead of ATP Cup and Australian Open

World number five Andrey Rublev has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Monday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 27-12-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 12:21 IST
World number five Andrey Rublev tests COVID positive ahead of ATP Cup and Australian Open
Andrey Rublev (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

World number five Andrey Rublev has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Monday. The Russian is the fifth player to test positive for the virus after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, this month.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya along with Denis Shapovalov, Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their participation in the exhibition event in UAE. "I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors."

"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments - ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone." Rublev who is currently in Barcelona is isolated with minimal symptoms. The 24-year-old was slated to play for Russia in the ATP Cup from January 1. Season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021