Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibition; NFL roundup: Joe Burrow's record day carries Bengals past Ravens and more

Tennis-Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibition

World number five Andrey Rublev is the fifth player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month. Spaniard Rafa Nadal, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland's Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive after taking part in the event.

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow's record day carries Bengals past Ravens

The showdown for the AFC North lead turned into a showcase for Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals hammered the visiting Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday. Burrow had his best game as a pro, as he completed 37 of 46 passes for a career-high and franchise-record 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets rally past Clippers

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night. Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12 apiece for Denver.

Bills WR Cole Beasley racks up $100K in fines over COVID violations

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has accumulated about $100,000 in fines for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols this season, ESPN reported Sunday. One of the fines, for $14,600, was assessed in August when NFL officials were at the Bills' training facility and spotted Beasley not wearing a mask.

Cricket-Australia put one hand on Ashes after England collapse

Australia's pacemen crashed through England's top order with four wickets in a thrilling final hour on day two of the third Ashes test on Monday to all but crush the tourists' hopes of keeping the series alive. After England's bowlers rallied their team by dismissing Australia for 267 after tea, Mitchell Starc came within a whisker of a hat-trick and debutant quick Scott Boland grabbed another two wickets to leave England 31 for four, still trailing by 51 runs.

NHL-Teams to have 'taxi squads' as three more games hit by COVID-19

The National Hockey League (NHL) and players' body (NHLPA) said late on Sunday they had reached an agreement to allow teams to form temporary 'taxi squads' to avoid further disruptions to the season after three more games were postponed due to COVID-19. The 'taxi squads' are made up of up to six reserve players who travel and practice with teams and can replace regulars who are ruled out due to COVID-19, with the system in place until the All Star break in February.

Soccer-Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the French forward and the club may need to hold onto him if the squad is hit by injuries or more COVID-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. The 26-year-old has started only two league games this season and his representative said this month he wanted to secure a move away in January to get more game time.

NBA, players discuss adding in-season tournament

The NBA and the players union are discussing making an in-season tournament part of the annual league calendar -- an addition that could shorten the league season by four games, ESPN reported Sunday. If the league and the National Basketball Players Association come to an agreement, the tournament could be added to the league calendar as early as the 2022-23 season, per the report.

COVID questions affect Chiefs-Steelers matchup, but Tyreek Hill will play

Fortunately for the Chiefs, at least one of their pair of 1,000-yard receivers added to the list this week, Tyreek Hill, has been cleared to play. Tight end Travis Kelce, the other one, failed to clear protocols Sunday and will not suit up when the Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1). The Chiefs are listed as 10-point favorites in an important game for AFC playoff positioning.

China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog

China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the Games, but the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has said winter smog risks remained "severe".

