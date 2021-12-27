Left Menu

Cricket-Rain holds up India on day two of first test versus South Africa

Rain delayed the start of day two of the first test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday, denying the visitors the chance to build on their impressive first innings total of 272 for three.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:37 IST
Rain delayed the start of day two of the first test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday, denying the visitors the chance to build on their impressive first innings total of 272 for three. Overnight rain on the Highveld continued into the morning and intermittent showers are forecast throughout the day.

India opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he reached the close unbeaten on 122 and when play resumes will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane after his unbeaten 40. India is seeking an unprecedented test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow in the three match series.

