Left Menu

Premier League: City firm on top, Lukaku inspires Chelsea comeback win, Arsenal thump Norwich

Leaders Manchester City made it nine consecutive Premier League victories as they defeated Leicester City 6-3 in a Boxing Day classic.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:07 IST
Premier League: City firm on top, Lukaku inspires Chelsea comeback win, Arsenal thump Norwich
Manchester City players celebrating after goal (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leaders Manchester City made it nine consecutive Premier League victories as they defeated Leicester City 6-3 in a Boxing Day classic. Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling made it 4-0 for City in the first half. Three goals in 11 second-half minutes by James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester hope of a remarkable comeback.

But Laporte headed in from Mahrez's corner on 69 minutes and Sterling scored his second with three minutes remaining to wrap up the scoring. At Carrow Road, Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal earned a fourth consecutive victory with a 5-0 thumping success against Norwich City.

Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette, and Emile Smith Rowe were the other scorers for the Gunners who now are at fourth on table with 35 points. At Villa Park, Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a comeback 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in which Jorginho scored twice.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in four matches and stay third but are now level on points with Liverpool, who have played one match fewer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021