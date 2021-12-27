Soccer-Polish FA rejects coach Sousa's request to end contract

Poland coach Paulo Sousa asked to end his contract by mutual consent after getting an offer from Brazilian top-flight club Flamengo but Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has rejected the request. Portuguese media reported that Sousa was due to start working in Rio de Janeiro in January, although his contract with Poland ends in March.

Sousa's agent told Polish press agency PAP on Monday that Sousa had not yet signed a contract with Flamengo. "This is extremely irresponsible behavior, inconsistent with the coach's earlier declarations. Therefore, I firmly refused," Kulesza said in a statement on Twitter.

