Bajrang Punia starts 26-day training camp in Moscow

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia reached Moscow for a 26-day pre-season training camp, scheduled until 21st of January 2022.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:57 IST
Bajrang Punia (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia reached Moscow for a 26-day pre-season training camp, scheduled until 21st of January 2022. "This is my first training camp after the Olympics and I'm hoping this turns out to be a very good one. I've chosen Russia as its wrestlers win the most medals in the Olympic Games and World Championships. I will draw benefit from training with the experienced wrestlers here," said Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia from Russia.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) approved his trip at an overall cost of Rs 7.53 lakh. Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively. "I have to compete in Ranking Series in Italy and Turkey this February and then the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I'm going to give my best as I aim is to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024," explained wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Bajrang is set to compete in international meets including UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

