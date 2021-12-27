Left Menu

Dharma Sansad: Two more booked in connection with hate speeches

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:04 IST
Two more persons have been booked in connection with hate speeches delivered against Muslims at a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar recently.

The names of Swami Dharamdas and Sadhvi Annapurna were added on Saturday in the FIR lodged after available footage of the event was scanned, Haridwar Kotwali SHO Rakinder Singh said on Monday.

Initially, only Waseem Rizvi, who had assumed the name of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi after converting from Islam to Hinduism, had been named in the FIR lodged on Thursday last week.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language).

Extremely provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly made by participants at the event held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16 to 19.

It was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, the priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad.

