Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle felt his team had the better chances to win the match against Kerala Blasters FC that ended in a 1-1 draw but felt it was another valuable point in the race for the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final race.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:32 IST
ISL: If any team could have won that match, it was us, says Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle felt his team had the better chances to win the match against Kerala Blasters FC that ended in a 1-1 draw but felt it was another valuable point in the race for the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final race. The Red Miners took the lead in the match through Greg Stewart but Kerala Blasters FC's Sahal Abdul Samad scored the equaliser as the game ended 1-1.

"I think I've got to say I think it was a very good game with two very good teams. I do feel that we edged that in terms of the chances we created. I think we had some wonderful goalscoring chances with four or five on target and obviously scored a wonderful goal with Greg," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. "And then we were caught on the counter-attack because Kerala (Blasters FC) have good players. So we're a little bit disappointed with that. But in terms of the game, I felt if anybody was going to win a game, it was certainly going to be ourselves," he added.

Owen Coyle praised Greg Stewart as he performed brilliantly in the game despite being sick. "He hadn't, he's not eating for two days, he's had an upset stomach, but he still wanted to be there. And that shows the spirit that we have. These players want to give their 100% and want to be on the field for you even when they are not fully fit. And I love that, you know, as a head coach it's' great. I told him that if he wanted to come off, I'll bring him out but he wanted to stay on," said Owen Coyle.

"He scored the goal. And he'll tell you himself, he knows he can do even more in a game. But what a wonderful talent and it's great to have him in the ISL," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

