Left Menu

Premier League reports 103 new positive COVID-19 cases

Premier League on Monday confirmed that it saw 103 new COVID-19 positive cases among the players and club staff over the course of last week (December 20-26).

ANI | London | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:21 IST
Premier League reports 103 new positive COVID-19 cases
Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League on Monday confirmed that it saw 103 new COVID-19 positive cases among the players and club staff over the course of last week (December 20-26). Between December 20 and December 26, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases.

In view of rising cases of Omicron, Premier League has increased testing of players and club staff to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests. "The Premier League's COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing. The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads," stated the official Premier League release.

"We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency," it stated further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021