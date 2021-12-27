Left Menu

Everything is about confidence, self belief, says Shardul Thakur

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur said that he plans his game in terms of both batting and bowling and always goes in the match with self-belief.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:24 IST
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur said that he plans his game in terms of both batting and bowling and always goes in the match with self-belief. Shardul has scalped 67 wickets and scored 366 runs for India in 43 international games in all formats.

"I do like to plan my game in terms of both bowling and batting. When I enter the ground, everything is about confidence and self-belief for me. If you are playing white-ball cricket, you think of yorker. So to bowl that yorker, I go in with full confidence which stands out for me as a player" Shardul told his fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI TV. Currently, Shardul is in South Africa with India's Test squad, facing the Proteas for the three-match series.

"I am looking forward to it. I hope it comes off in South Africa too as I have been successful in England and Australia, to contribute in South African conditions, I would be more than happy," said Shardul. Coming to the match, Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa got abandoned due to persistent rain on Monday here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The start of play was delayed due to continuous rain and day two had to be called off eventually without being a ball bowled. Virat Kohli's side had dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against the Proteas here at the SuperSport Park with the visitors' score reading 272/3 at stumps.

KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

