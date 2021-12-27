Sports News Roundup: Joe Burrow's record day carries Bengals past Ravens; Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets rally past Clippers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-'Ridiculous' to play Man City, Liverpool in 48 hours - Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said it was "ridiculous" that they have to return to action against Liverpool just 48 hours after playing Manchester City given the growing injury list at the club. Rodgers' side host Liverpool on Tuesday following their extraordinary 6-3 defeat by the Premier League champions on Boxing Day, when Leicester were without a number of first-team regulars.

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow's record day carries Bengals past Ravens

The showdown for the AFC North lead turned into a showcase for Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals hammered the visiting Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday. Burrow had his best game as a pro, as he completed 37 of 46 passes for a career-high and franchise-record 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets rally past Clippers

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night. Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12 apiece for Denver.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Lienz

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week's World Cup races in Lienz, Austria, she said on Monday. American Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader, is a strong contender for gold in February's Beijing Winter Olympics after winning the giant slalom in Pyeongchang in 2018 and slalom at the 2014 Games.

NHL-Teams to have 'taxi squads' as three more games hit by COVID-19

The National Hockey League (NHL) and players' body (NHLPA) said late on Sunday they had reached an agreement to allow teams to form temporary 'taxi squads' to avoid further disruptions to the season after three more games were postponed due to COVID-19. The 'taxi squads' are made up of up to six reserve players who travel and practice with teams and can replace regulars who are ruled out due to COVID-19, with the system in place until the All Star break in February.

Tennis-No clarity on Djokovic's participation, with ATP Cup days away

With players starting to arrive in Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup, there was still no clarity on Monday whether top-ranked Novak Djokovic would be taking part in the team tournament or in the Australian Open that follows. There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to vaccinations https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tennis-djokovic-idUSKBN2210VI, repeatedly declining to say if he has been innoculated against COVID-19. The rate of vaccination in the top 100 in men's tennis is 95%, according to ATP Tour data.

NBA, players discuss adding in-season tournament

The NBA and the players union are discussing making an in-season tournament part of the annual league calendar -- an addition that could shorten the league season by four games, ESPN reported Sunday. If the league and the National Basketball Players Association come to an agreement, the tournament could be added to the league calendar as early as the 2022-23 season, per the report.

Ferrari signs deal with tech firm Velas to create digital products for fans

Ferrari has signed a multi-year accord with Swiss technology firm Velas Network to create digital content for its fans, the luxury sports car maker said on Monday. From next season, Velas, a provider of digital products and services, will become a partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 racing team.

China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog

China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the Games, but the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has said winter smog risks remained "severe".

Soccer-Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

A record 103 positive COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, the league said on Monday following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period. "The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279.

