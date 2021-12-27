Left Menu

Sudeva looked solid on the other side but the pressure was piling on.Sudeva Delhi were broken early on as SK Faiaz opened the scoring for Mohammedan in the 13th minute. Mallick, in turn, passed it back to Joseph whose thunderbolt from the edge of the box to score a fantastic goal in the top-left corner for the Black Panthers, extending the lead to 2-0.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:07 IST
Mohammedan SC beat Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1
Mohammedan SC defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 in an I-League match here on Monday to log home its first points. The Black Panthers maintained the ball possession in the opening play and started to create chances early on. Sudeva looked solid on the other side but the pressure was piling on.

Sudeva Delhi were broken early on as SK Faiaz opened the scoring for Mohammedan in the 13th minute. He got on the end of a wonderful cross from captain Nikola Stojanović to take the lead in the first 15 minutes. Goalscorer Faiaz received a yellow card in the 20th minute for simulation.

The second half began in the same manner, as Mohammedan pressing high while Sudeva Delhi being under the pump. Another goal came for the Black Panthers in the 53rd minute as midfielder Brandon Vanlalremidka lifted it forward for Joseph who played it to Mallick. Mallick, in turn, passed it back to Joseph whose thunderbolt from the edge of the box to score a fantastic goal in the top-left corner for the Black Panthers, extending the lead to 2-0. Abhijit Sarkar pulled one back in the dying moments of the match.

