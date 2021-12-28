Left Menu

Three test Covid positive in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-12-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 00:46 IST
Three persons who tested positive for Covid-19 here were not allowed to go back to Dubai on Monday, officials said.

They now are under home quarantine in Gurgaon with some of their relatives, Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team, said. ''They were asked to come back from the airport as they had tested COVID-19 positive,'' he said.

He said the three people belonged to the same family and had come to India on December 19 and stayed at the MVT guesthouse Vrindavan.

Their contact tracing has started, the officials added. PTi COR ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

