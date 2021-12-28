Left Menu

NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The league also postponed Monday's 14-game schedule. The Pittsburgh Penguins added six players to the protocol list on Monday, a day after clubs resumed practice.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 02:31 IST
NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The Dallas Stars were expected to face the Colorado Avalanche away on Wednesday and at home on Friday but had both games postponed with a total of eight players and two support staff added to COVID-19 protocol recently.

The league also postponed the Chicago Blackhawks' road game on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets. The NHL has not yet named alternative dates. The NHL and its players' body (NHLPA) agreed Sunday to allow teams to form temporary "taxi squads" to avoid further disruptions to the season, after the league's holiday break started early last week amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The league also postponed Monday's 14-game schedule.

The Pittsburgh Penguins added six players to the protocol list on Monday, a day after clubs resumed practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021