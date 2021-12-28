NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The Dallas Stars were expected to face the Colorado Avalanche away on Wednesday and at home on Friday but had both games postponed with a total of eight players and two support staff added to COVID-19 protocol recently.

The league also postponed the Chicago Blackhawks' road game on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets. The NHL has not yet named alternative dates. The NHL and its players' body (NHLPA) agreed Sunday to allow teams to form temporary "taxi squads" to avoid further disruptions to the season, after the league's holiday break started early last week amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The league also postponed Monday's 14-game schedule.

The Pittsburgh Penguins added six players to the protocol list on Monday, a day after clubs resumed practice.

