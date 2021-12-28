Left Menu

Soccer-Cavani strikes as Man United scrape draw at Newcastle

Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday after the home side missed a string of chances.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 28-12-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 03:34 IST
Soccer-Cavani strikes as Man United scrape draw at Newcastle
  • Country:
  • Australia

Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday after the home side missed a string of chances. The result left United seventh in the standings on 28 points from 17 games, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference, while Newcastle stayed 19th on 11 points from 19 matches.

Cavani netted an opportunist 71st-minute goal after Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side a seventh-minute lead with a fine individual effort, side-stepping two markers before he fired past David De Gea. The visiting goalkeeper kept a lethargic United afloat with an array of good saves as Newcastle always looked dangerous on the break, with home striker Callum Wilson also having a goal ruled out for offside in the 38th minute.

Saint-Maximin spurned a sitter early in the second half and De Gea then made a pair of stops in quick succession before Cavani beat home keeper Martin Dubravka at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked. United then barely survived a late Newcastle onslaught as Jacob Murphy hit the post and De Gea clawed Miguel Almiron's shot on the rebound out of the top corner. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Xxxxx;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021