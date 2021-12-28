Soccer-Cavani strikes as Man United scrape draw at Newcastle
Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday after the home side missed a string of chances.
Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday after the home side missed a string of chances. The result left United seventh in the standings on 28 points from 17 games, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference, while Newcastle stayed 19th on 11 points from 19 matches.
Cavani netted an opportunist 71st-minute goal after Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side a seventh-minute lead with a fine individual effort, side-stepping two markers before he fired past David De Gea. The visiting goalkeeper kept a lethargic United afloat with an array of good saves as Newcastle always looked dangerous on the break, with home striker Callum Wilson also having a goal ruled out for offside in the 38th minute.
Saint-Maximin spurned a sitter early in the second half and De Gea then made a pair of stops in quick succession before Cavani beat home keeper Martin Dubravka at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked. United then barely survived a late Newcastle onslaught as Jacob Murphy hit the post and De Gea clawed Miguel Almiron's shot on the rebound out of the top corner. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Xxxxx;)
