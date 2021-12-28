Left Menu

Cricket-Ashes players cleared of COVID, third test to resume

England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday. England were cleared to play day two on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after taking rapid antigen tests. Day three starts at 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 03:51 IST
Cricket-Ashes players cleared of COVID, third test to resume

England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday. "The families of both sets of players also had PCR tests yesterday and all returned a negative test," CA said in a statement.

The players undertook PCR tests after two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive this week and were forced into isolation. England were cleared to play day two on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after taking rapid antigen tests.

Day three starts at 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT). England will resume at 31 for four in the their second innings, needing 51 runs to make Australia bat again.

Holders Australia, 2-0 up in the series after winning in Brisbane and Adelaide, need only draw the match in Melbourne to retain the urn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021