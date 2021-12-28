Left Menu

Soccer-Rangnick annoyed by passive Man United display

We shouldn't look for excuses - we need to be better and get more physical." Newcastle manager Eddie Howe rued his team's missed chances although he praised Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave the home side an early lead before Edinson Cavani levelled. "We are very disappointed as we deserved to win," he said.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 28-12-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 04:36 IST
Soccer-Rangnick annoyed by passive Man United display
  • Country:
  • Australia

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was unhappy with his team's lacklustre performance in a 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle United on Monday. Newcastle missed a number of good chances and only a majestic performance by goalkeeper David De Gea spared Rangnick his first defeat as Manchester United's boss.

"I didn't like the performance at all," the German told Sky Sports as he stretched his unbeaten run in all competitions to four games. "Today we didn't control the game apart from a few moments. It's all about energy, physicality and who wins the second ball. In all those areas we weren't at our best. The good thing is we got a point but the performance needs to be better."

The visitors looked uncomfortable every time Newcastle came forward and Rangnick, who started his tenure with 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City, defended his decision to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Newcastle. "Today it was not a question of formation - it was a question of how aggressive we were," he said. "You have to be ready and able to win those direct duels and this was not often the case.

"If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game. We shouldn't look for excuses - we need to be better and get more physical." Newcastle manager Eddie Howe rued his team's missed chances although he praised Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave the home side an early lead before Edinson Cavani levelled.

"We are very disappointed as we deserved to win," he said. "The lads executed the game plan brilliantly. I thought we were very good and didn’t deserve to concede. "Naturally with someone like (Saint-Maximin) him you want him to have the ball all the time. When he’s on song there’s nobody quite like him. Key to our success is trying to feed him as much as we can."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021