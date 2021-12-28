Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The Dallas Stars were expected to face the Colorado Avalanche away on Wednesday and at home on Friday but had both games postponed with a total of eight players and two support staff added to COVID-19 protocol recently.

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow's record day carries Bengals past Ravens

The showdown for the AFC North lead turned into a showcase for Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals hammered the visiting Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday. Burrow had his best game as a pro, as he completed 37 of 46 passes for a career-high and franchise-record 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets rally past Clippers

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night. Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12 apiece for Denver.

NFL will require media to receive COVID-19 booster shot

The National Football League (NFL) on Monday said it will require members of the media to receive a COVID-19 booster shot in an effort to stem the spread of the virus within the league. The requirement will take effect on Jan. 12 and will apply to media working at team training facilities, covering the playoffs and the Feb. 13 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

NHL-Teams to have 'taxi squads' as three more games hit by COVID-19

The National Hockey League (NHL) and players' body (NHLPA) said late on Sunday they had reached an agreement to allow teams to form temporary 'taxi squads' to avoid further disruptions to the season after three more games were postponed due to COVID-19. The 'taxi squads' are made up of up to six reserve players who travel and practice with teams and can replace regulars who are ruled out due to COVID-19, with the system in place until the All Star break in February.

Tennis-No clarity on Djokovic's participation, with ATP Cup days away

With players starting to arrive in Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup, there was still no clarity on Monday whether top-ranked Novak Djokovic would be taking part in the team tournament or in the Australian Open that follows. There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to vaccinations https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tennis-djokovic-idUSKBN2210VI, repeatedly declining to say if he has been innoculated against COVID-19. The rate of vaccination in the top 100 in men's tennis is 95%, according to ATP Tour data.

Panthers send everyone home after positive COVID-19 tests

The Carolina Panthers sent players home Monday after what coach Matt Rhule called a "somewhat significant" number of positive COVID-19 tests. The Panthers are scheduled to return to the team facility on Wednesday to resume preparing for their Week 17 game at New Orleans.

Reports: NBA reduces quarantine time to six days

Crushed by a December wave of players being placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the NBA reduced the quarantine time for individuals who test positive from 10 days to six days, multiple outlets reported. As of Monday, more than 200 players have been placed in COVID-19 protocols, ESPN reported, with nearly all of those coming in December. Six NBA head coaches have also been placed in protocols.

Olympics-U.S. names Vanbiesbrouck GM, Quinn coach of men's ice hockey team

USA Hockey named John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as coach of the 2022 U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team on Monday, after the National Hockey League (NHL) announced it would not make its players or personnel available for the Games. Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian who spent two decades in the NHL, and former New York Rangers head coach Quinn face the tough task of building a squad from players outside the league with little time before the Beijing Olympics start on Feb. 4.

Soccer-Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

A record 103 positive COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, the league said on Monday following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period. "The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279.

