Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 06:22 IST
Australia retained the Ashes by completing a dominant innings and 14-run win over England before lunch on day three of the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Australia extended their lead to 3-0 in the five-match series ahead of the final tests in Sydney and Hobart.

