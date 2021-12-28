Cricket-Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2021 06:22 IST
Australia retained the Ashes by completing a dominant innings and 14-run win over England before lunch on day three of the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Australia extended their lead to 3-0 in the five-match series ahead of the final tests in Sydney and Hobart.
