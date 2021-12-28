Left Menu

Ashes: Australia blew us away, admits Joe Root

England captain Joe Root expressed disappointment after his side were blown away by Australia on day three of the third Test here at the MCG on Tuesday.

28-12-2021
England captain Joe Root expressed disappointment after his side were blown away by Australia on day three of the third Test here at the MCG on Tuesday. Scott Boland returned with figures of 6/7 in his four overs as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test. With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

England, on the other hand, were left to ponder where exactly things went wrong as their horrendous tour continued. Joe Root in the post-match presentation said: "We've been playing in these times for a while now, all you can do is try and front up. Credit to Australia they blew us away. A lot of hard work to do."

"[Covid] It's not ideal, I thought the way we went about our cricket on the field was excellent. We put them under pressure and were very much in the Test match. We've got to do things for longer, been small pockets but nowhere near long enough. We know the areas we need to improve on. We have to stay strong and look at the next two games to take something from the tour," he added. The fourth Test will be played in Sydney on January 5. (ANI)

