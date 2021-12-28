Left Menu

Ronaldo, Mbappe and Lewandowski among the big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 09:48 IST
Ronaldo, Mbappe and Lewandowski among the big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards
Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Image Credit: Wikimedia.org
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place in the Burj Khalifa - with Robert Lewandowski among the night's big winners.

The Poland and Bayern Munich striker capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year's best goalscorer - and the fans' player of the year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo - who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday - sent a video message in recognition of his award as a top goalscorer of all time.

Kylian Mbappé was honoured as the men's player of the year - Alexia Putellas lifted the women's title.

Fans' Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappé Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski Top best scorer of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini National Team of the Year: Italy Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Sports Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Esports Player of the Year: Musaed Al-Dossary ''Msdossary7'' Player Career Award: Ronaldinho Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC Special Innovation Award: Serie A.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India
4
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021