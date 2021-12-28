Ronaldo, Mbappe and Lewandowski among the big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place in the Burj Khalifa - with Robert Lewandowski among the night's big winners.

The Poland and Bayern Munich striker capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year's best goalscorer - and the fans' player of the year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo - who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday - sent a video message in recognition of his award as a top goalscorer of all time.

Kylian Mbappé was honoured as the men's player of the year - Alexia Putellas lifted the women's title.

Fans' Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappé Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski Top best scorer of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini National Team of the Year: Italy Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Sports Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Esports Player of the Year: Musaed Al-Dossary ''Msdossary7'' Player Career Award: Ronaldinho Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC Special Innovation Award: Serie A.