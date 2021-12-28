Left Menu

Soccer-Neville blasts Man Utd 'whingebags'

a bunch of whingebags!" Neville said after the game he was especially disappointed with Ronaldo and Fernandes. "They're the two senior players.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 09:50 IST
Soccer-Neville blasts Man Utd 'whingebags'
Representative Image

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville described the current side as "a bunch of whingebags" and singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude during Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United Substitute Edinson Cavani's opportunistic 71st-minute goal cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's early strike as interim United boss Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start stretched to four games in all competitions.

The German manager was less than impressed with United's passive display https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-new-mun-report-rangnic-idUKKBN2J61BO?edition-redirect=uk, and Sky Sports pundit Neville also vented his ire at halftime. "They've not done one single thing right as a team, and not one single player can go in and say they've done their jobs, or even done themselves justice," Neville told Sky Sports.

"They're whinging at each other... a bunch of whingebags!" Neville said after the game he was especially disappointed with Ronaldo and Fernandes.

"They're the two senior players. It's devastating for younger players when the two best players are looking at every other player like they're not good enough," he said. United, who host Burnley on Thursday, is seventh on 28 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

