Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks

The A-League said it intends to finish the season on schedule despite disruptions caused by surging COVID-19 cases and that clubs will be permitted to play during the January and March international breaks. The regular season is due to conclude on May 1 and the grand final is to be held on May 28 or the following day.

NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The Dallas Stars were expected to face the Colorado Avalanche away on Wednesday and at home on Friday but had both games postponed with a total of eight players and two support staff added to COVID-19 protocol recently.

Arizona Bowl canceled; Central Michigan to play Wazzu in Sun Bowl

The Arizona Bowl was canceled Monday after Boise State backed out of the Tucson-based bowl game due to COVID-19 issues and a replacement opponent was not found. The Broncos were set to face Central Michigan in Friday's game. Central Michigan found a dance partner in the form of Washington State; the programs will play in the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Chippewas, who arrived in Tucson on Sunday, will drive about 300 miles from there to El Paso.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets rally past Clippers

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night. Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12 apiece for Denver.

NFL will require media to receive COVID-19 booster shot

The National Football League (NFL) on Monday said it will require members of the media to receive a COVID-19 booster shot in an effort to stem the spread of the virus within the league. The requirement will take effect on Jan. 12 and will apply to media working at team training facilities, covering the playoffs and the Feb. 13 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

NBA-League reduces quarantine to six days for vaccinated players, coaches: ESPN

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has shortened the quarantine period for vaccinated players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 to six days from 10, provided there is no risk of them infecting others, ESPN reported on Monday. Several NBA games have been postponed due to rising cases, with ESPN reporting that more than 200 players were in health and safety protocols, prompting the league and players' body to agree to the change.

Bears coach Matt Nagy says he expects to finish out season

As rumors continue to swirl around coach Matt Nagy's future with the Chicago Bears, he was asked during media availability on Monday if he expects to be coaching for the team's final two games this season. "Yes," he said.

Suns center Deandre Ayton enters COVID protocols

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns has entered health and safety protocols, the team said Monday. Ayton is now the third Suns player in the protocols, joining Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton, along with head coach Monty Williams.

Olympics-U.S. names Vanbiesbrouck GM, Quinn coach of men's ice hockey team

USA Hockey named John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as coach of the 2022 U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team on Monday, after the National Hockey League (NHL) announced it would not make its players or personnel available for the Games. Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian who spent two decades in the NHL, and former New York Rangers head coach Quinn face the tough task of building a squad from players outside the league with little time before the Beijing Olympics start on Feb. 4.

Cricket-Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

Australia retained the Ashes with thumping innings and 14-run win in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with debutant paceman Scott Boland laying waste to England's hapless batsmen with a devastating six-wicket haul. Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men's test match, came off the Melbourne Cricket Ground turf with a prize stump and astonishing innings figures of 6-7 as England capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three, their 13th lowest total in tests.

