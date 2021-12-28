Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea to face Iceland, Moldova in warm-ups for World Cup qualifiers

South Korea will play Iceland and Moldova in friendly matches in Turkey next month as tune-ups for World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon and Syria, the Korea Football Association said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 10:54 IST
Soccer-South Korea to face Iceland, Moldova in warm-ups for World Cup qualifiers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Korea will play Iceland and Moldova in friendly matches in Turkey next month as tune-ups for World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon and Syria, the Korea Football Association said on Tuesday. Head coach Paulo Bento has selected a 26-man squad for the camp featuring mainly domestic-based players, with goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who plays for Japan's Kashiwa Reysol, the only member of the squad-based outside Korea.

The squad also features six uncapped players. The Koreans play Iceland on Jan. 15 in Antalya before facing Moldova six days later. The games fall outside FIFA-sanctioned international dates and Bento has not called up Europe-based players such as Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

The Koreans play Lebanon on Jan. 27 and Syria on Feb. 1 in the third round of Asian qualifying for Qatar 2022. South Korea, who have appeared at every World Cup since 1986, is second in Group A of Asia's preliminaries, two points behind Iran. The top two in each group qualify automatically for the finals in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021