Soccer-South Korea to face Iceland, Moldova in warm-ups for World Cup qualifiers

South Korea will play Iceland and Moldova in friendly matches in Turkey next month as tune-ups for World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon and Syria, the Korea Football Association said on Tuesday. Head coach Paulo Bento has selected a 26-man squad for the camp featuring mainly domestic-based players, with goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who plays for Japan's Kashiwa Reysol, the only member of the squad-based outside Korea.

The squad also features six uncapped players. The Koreans play Iceland on Jan. 15 in Antalya before facing Moldova six days later. The games fall outside FIFA-sanctioned international dates and Bento has not called up Europe-based players such as Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

The Koreans play Lebanon on Jan. 27 and Syria on Feb. 1 in the third round of Asian qualifying for Qatar 2022. South Korea, who have appeared at every World Cup since 1986, is second in Group A of Asia's preliminaries, two points behind Iran. The top two in each group qualify automatically for the finals in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)