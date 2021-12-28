Left Menu

Soccer-Conte says regular tests helping Spurs deal with 'big mess' of COVID

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said daily testing in the Premier League is a good solution to the "big mess" caused by COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:01 IST
Soccer-Conte says regular tests helping Spurs deal with 'big mess' of COVID
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said daily testing in the Premier League is a good solution to the "big mess" caused by COVID-19. The English top flight has postponed 15 games this month due to COVID-19 outbreaks and reverted to emergency measures including daily antigen testing and twice-weekly PCR tests, regardless of vaccine status.

Spurs -- who have had two league matches called off -- take on Southampton away later on Tuesday, 48 hours after their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, and will receive results of PCR tests conducted on Monday before the game. Conte said he is fully aware of the disruption a positive test can cause.

"Yeah ... it happened when we were having the problems two weeks ago. When I said we were having training sessions, I was preparing for the game and then at the end of the session you can have a positive player," Conte told reporters. "This is a big mess because you can prepare with a player that the next day you can't, but especially your players that are positive can infect other players.

"But now we're doing very well because before the training session there's a rapid test and then the other test you have the result the day after. "This is a good solution because you know with the rapid test. It's not 100% but there's a good percentage of reality in this test."

A record 103 positive cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, with the league deciding to go ahead with its packed schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021