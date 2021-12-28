Left Menu

U19 Asia Cup: Victory against Afghanistan result of staying positive, says skipper Dhull

India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull has said that the victory against Afghanistan is a result of staying positive even after the defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:14 IST
India and Afghanistan in action (Photo/ BCCI Twitter(. Image Credit: ANI
India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull has said that the victory against Afghanistan is a result of staying positive even after the defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup. "After we had lost to Pakistan we came up with a plan to stay positive. This victory is the result of that attitude. Even though we were under pressure we told ourselves to play positively and all credit goes to the full team," said Dhull after the game.

"Everyone chipped in with useful partnerships and refused to crack under pressure. We will carry this positive attitude to the semifinal too," he added. Stubborn knocks from openers Harnoor Singh (64) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (35) and unbeaten knocks from Rajangad Bawa (43 n.o) and Kaushal Tambe (35 n.o) under tremendous pressure ensured India a hard-fought four-wicket win over Afghanistan with ten balls to spare.

It was a nerve-wrecking chase for India towards the target after Afghanistan had posted a challenging 259 for 4 through Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai's breezy 86 off 68 balls. Afghanistan skipper Suliman Safi too chipped in with a knock of 73. "I had to hold my nerves as I knew I was the last of the recognized batsmen. I decided to stay on till the end providing good support to Rajangad Bawa. I am happy that I played the role expected of me and ensured that my team reach the semifinal," said Man of the Match Kaushal Tambe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

