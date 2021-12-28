Left Menu

Lyon and Paris thrown out of Coupe de France over crowd trouble

Olympique Lyonnais and Paris FC have been expelled from the Coupe de France after their clash was abandoned earlier this month due to altercations in the stands.

28-12-2021
Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Olympique Lyonnais and Paris FC have been expelled from the Coupe de France after their clash was abandoned earlier this month due to altercations in the stands. In the last-64 encounter at Stade Sebastien Charlety on December 17, the Ligue 1 heavyweights saw their trip to the capital pulled at half-time with the scoreline of 1-1, after altercations between both sets of supporters.

On Monday the French Football Federation's (FFF) disciplinary commission fined Lyon 52,000 euros (£43,838) while second-tier Paris FC were handed a 10,000 euros fine (£8,430). Lyon, additionally, will not be allowed to take travelling supporters to away games for what's remaining of the 2021/22 season.

The FFF also confirmed that both teams will be expelled from this season's Coupe de France, which means that Nice will advance directly into the round of 16, bypassing the round of 32. (ANI)

