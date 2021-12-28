Left Menu

ISL: NEUFC's first goal was at least five yards offside, says Mumbai's Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham expressed disappointment with the way their defence was breached in counter-attacking situations after the draw against NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday evening.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:13 IST
ISL: NEUFC's first goal was at least five yards offside, says Mumbai's Des Buckingham
Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham (Photo: Twitter/Des Buckingham). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham expressed disappointment with the way their defence was breached in counter-attacking situations after the draw against NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday evening. The Mumbai's head coach also stated that he felt NEUFC's first goal was 'at least five yards off-side. The league leaders had to settle for a thrilling 3-3 draw against NorthEast United in their ISL match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Deshorn Brown scored in the 29th, 56th, and 80th minute for the Highlanders, whereas Igor Angulo (33rd, 52nd) and Bipin Singh (40th) found the back of the net for the defending champions. Buckingham in the post-match press conference while talking about the match said: "Like you said, it was our first draw, and I thought we controlled the game for large periods. But what they did was they hit us on the transitional moments."

"I feel the first goal was at least five yards off-side. And then we need to defend better for the second two (goals). So yes, we want to play a certain way and they have demands both physically and otherwise. But when we attack, we also need to make sure that we are set up defensively." Mumbai City FC will now clash with Odisha FC on January 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021