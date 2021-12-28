Left Menu

Cummins refuses to speculate on coach Langer's future, says wants to savour Ashes win first

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday refused to speculate on head coach Justin Langers future when his contract ends in June next year, simply saying that his team now just wants to savour the convincing Ashes victory over England here.Cummins statement came three days after Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley refrained from commenting on the issue of Langers contract extension.I think well savour this victory today and continue the Ashes, Cummins said when asked about Langers future.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:12 IST
Cummins refuses to speculate on coach Langer's future, says wants to savour Ashes win first
Pat Cummins (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday refused to speculate on head coach Justin Langer's future when his contract ends in June next year, simply saying that his team now just wants to ''savour'' the convincing Ashes victory over England here.

Cummins' statement came three days after Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley refrained from commenting on the issue of Langer's contract extension.

''I think we'll savour this victory today and continue the Ashes,'' Cummins said when asked about Langer's future. ''I don't think today is the day to speculate on that. We'll all sit down together after this series or whenever his tenure is up. His contract is up for renewal in a few months and we'll deal with that then.'' Pacer Scott Boland claimed six wickets for seven runs in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test to hand Australia an innings and 14 runs win over England to retain the Ashes. Australia had won the first two Tests by nine wickets and 275 runs at Brisbane and Adelaide respectively.

An ecstatic Langer was also non-committal about his contract extension. ''We'll worry about that later,'' Langer told Fox Sports. There were reports of Langer's working style as head coach not going down well with some senior players with the then Test captain Tim Paine, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch and Cummins having had discussions with CA top bosses on the issue. In the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test, Langer had expressed his desire to continue guiding the side in all three formats of the game. Hockley, however, had remained non-committal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021