Tennis-Thiem out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:21 IST
Dominic Thiem Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.

