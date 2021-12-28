Tennis-Thiem out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.

