Tennis-Thiem out of Australian Open with wrist injury
Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.
