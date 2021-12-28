Left Menu

Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 but the former India captain is stable, the medical institution, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Tuesday.Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital on Monday evening as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year and given the history, a panel of the doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:24 IST
Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 but the former India captain is ''stable'', the medical institution, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Tuesday.

Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital on Monday evening as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year and given the history, a panel of the doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status. ''He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable,'' Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

''A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status,'' Basu added.

Ganguly has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. His elder brother Snehasish had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021