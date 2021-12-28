Cricket-Australia's pace bowling depth could keep Boland out of side-Ponting

Australia paceman Scott Boland's Ashes heroics on his debut might not be enough to ensure another test appearance for the 32-year-old, former captain Ricky Ponting said on Tuesday. Boland came into the squad as cover with pace colleague Josh Hazlewood sidelined by a side strain and Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser suffering the after-effects of playing in the second test in Adelaide and was handed his red-ball debut in Melbourne on Sunday.

He finished with figures of 6-7 in four overs in England's second innings, as Australia beat the tourists by an innings and 14 runs to retain the Ashes with a 3-0 series win. Despite Boland's performance, Ponting suggested he might struggle to play for Australia again due to their deep fast bowling reserves.

"That could conceivably be the last test that he plays," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "It's staggering to think. He's almost 33, he's just taken six for seven. "If Hoff's (Hazlewood) not available, I think you've got to go back to Jhye. In the pecking order of things, he was selected before Boland for Adelaide - I think that's the fair thing to do.

"It wasn't like Jhye bowled badly in Adelaide either, he got five wickets in the second innings. On the pecking order it probably deserves to be Jhye, but it would be harsh on Scotty." Ponting also blasted England for their weak decision-making during the series and pointed the finger at their poor planning.

"All their planning, their thoughts and their structures have just been completely wrong, and it's come back to bite them," Ponting told Channel 7. "They've out-thought themselves with their selections. "Pick your best team from the start and then see how far that group can take you.

"The fact that Anderson and Broad didn't play in Brisbane is staggering. The fact that Joe Root didn't bowl first in Brisbane was staggering. The fact that Mark Wood didn't play in Adelaide was staggering."

