Left Menu

COVID-19: USA-Ireland ODI opener pushed back by a day

The opening ODI between the USA and Ireland has been pushed back by one day to Wednesday due to a small number of new positive COVID cases within the playing and support staff groups here.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:09 IST
COVID-19: USA-Ireland ODI opener pushed back by a day
Representative image (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The opening ODI between the USA and Ireland has been pushed back by one day to Wednesday due to a small number of new positive COVID cases within the playing and support staff groups here. According to USA Cricket, all of the remaining players and support staff have undergone a full suite of antigen testing this evening, all with negative results.

"If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing tomorrow, then the series will proceed with the amended dates of December 29th and December 30th," USA Cricket said in a statement. "The final match in the series will remain as scheduled on Thursday, December 30th which is a Day/Night fixture with a 2pm start," he added.

USA Cricket said the three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, and these three umpires now await final ICC confirmation to officiate on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021